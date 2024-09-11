Female Junior Doctor Attacked at Gandhi Hospital; Assailant Arrested (Video Goes Viral)

Hyderabad: An alarming incident occurred at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, where a female junior doctor was attacked by a patient’s relative in the emergency ward.

The attack, captured on CCTV cameras, has raised serious concerns about the safety of medical staff in hospitals.

The hospital staff quickly intervened and rescued the doctor from the attacker. The police were immediately notified and arrived on the scene, arresting the assailant and taking him to Chilkalguda Police Station. The junior doctor is reportedly preparing to file an official complaint against the attacker.

This incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures in hospitals to prevent such occurrences in the future.