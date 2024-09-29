Fenugreek: A Versatile Spice, Emerging as a Key Medicinal Gum Source

Hyderabad: Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum), a widely used spice in India and other parts of the world, is gaining prominence as a valuable source of gum and medicinal drug.

Known as Methi in Hindi and Urdu, Hulba in Arabic, and by various other names globally, fenugreek has been traditionally used in Ayurveda, Unani, and Chinese medicine for its wide-ranging health benefits.

Recent studies from research centers in Europe, the USA, and India highlight the potential of fenugreek as a commercial source of gum, primarily as a thickening agent in various industries. Its medicinal properties, particularly in lowering cholesterol, managing diabetes, and supporting lactation, have contributed to its rising demand across the globe, with major importers including the USA, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

Fenugreek seeds contain galactomannan, a type of gum that helps curb appetite, aids digestion, and regulates blood sugar levels, making it an excellent remedy for diabetes. It has also been found beneficial in reducing menstrual cramps and enhancing milk production for nursing mothers. Additionally, fenugreek seeds are rich in protein, dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

The growing importance of fenugreek as both a spice and medicinal ingredient has led to its cultivation in various parts of India, with major growing areas in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. The herb thrives in warm climates and is harvested in both Rabi and Kharif seasons.

With its multifaceted uses in the pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetics industries, fenugreek is poised to become a major industrial commodity, further strengthening India’s position as a leading exporter of this versatile crop.