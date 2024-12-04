Fernandez Hospital Partners with Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust to Enhance Maternal and Newborn Health

Hyderabad: Fernandez Hospital Education and Research Foundation has entered into a strategic partnership with the Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust (SSSH&ET), a leading public charitable trust, to improve maternal and newborn health across India.

This collaboration aims to enhance the quality of intrapartum care at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals, which are operated by SSSH&ET.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) following an extensive evaluation to identify synergies between the two organizations. As part of the agreement, Fernandez Hospital will provide training to the obstetricians and staff at Sanjeevani Hospitals on the midwifery philosophy of care. The training will include a three-level program for nurses, incorporating both virtual and in-person modules developed by the Fernandez team.

The collaboration also includes a research initiative to evaluate the impact of midwifery training on maternal experiences and health outcomes, including critical issues such as diabetes management and preterm births.

Dr. Evita Fernandez, Chairperson and Managing Director of Fernandez Foundation, expressed, “Fernandez has always pioneered women-centric childbirth practices, empowering women to make informed choices regarding pregnancy and childbirth. This partnership will allow us to optimize our successful midwifery program and share this knowledge with doctors and nurses in the region.”

Dr. C. Sreenivas, Chairman of the Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust, added, “Our shared goal is to provide the best quality of care to mothers, regardless of socio-economic or cultural backgrounds. By leveraging our collective expertise, we aim to offer evidence-based, compassionate care to childbearing women and newborns, especially from underprivileged communities.”

Both organizations also expressed gratitude to UNICEF for facilitating the partnership, which promises to significantly improve maternal and child healthcare across India.