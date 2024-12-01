Feroz Khan Visits Majid Hussain’s Residence to Offer Condolences on His Father’s Passing

Hyderabad: AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain is mourning the loss of his father, Janab Mohammed Maqsood Hussain, who passed away earlier today. The news of his passing has left the family, friends, and the community in deep sorrow.

Congress leader Mohammed Feroz Khan visited MLA Majid Hussain’s residence to offer condolences on the passing of his father.

Khan expressed his sympathy and support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

The visit was marked by a show of community support, with several other leaders and well-wishers offering their respects. Majid Hussain thanked everyone for their condolences during this sorrowful period.