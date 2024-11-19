Figueiredo, Petrov win IOC coaching awards

Geneva: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday awarded the 2024 Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards to diving coach Jane Figueiredo and pole vault coach Vitaliy Petrov at Lausanne, Switzerland.

Figueiredo has coached seven Olympic medalists during her career, and Petrov’s athletes have set 36 world records and won a combination of six Olympic medals and 21 World Championship titles.

IOC President Thomas Bach attended the ceremony at the Olympic House, witnessing the sixth edition of these awards, which were launched in 2017 to two coaches each year, one female and one male.

According to IOC, over 110 candidatures were received in 2024.

The previous winners are:

2023: Laura Martinel (judo) and Chang Tae-suk (fencing)

2022: Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi (canoe) and Malcolm Brown (triathlon)

2019: Ulla Koch (artistic gymnastics) and Malcolm Arnold (athletics)

2018: Katalin Rozsnyoi (canoeing) and Andreas Schmid (skeleton)

2017: Masako Kaneko (synchronised swimming) and Jon Urbanchek (swimming)

There were no awards in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.