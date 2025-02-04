Fiorentina Sign Juventus Midfielder Nicolo Fagioli on Loan

Florence (Italy): Serie A club ACF Fiorentina has secured the signing of midfielder Nicolo Fagioli from Juventus FC on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to make the move permanent.

Fagioli’s Impressive Career at Juventus

Nicolo Fagioli, 23, has made almost 70 appearances for Juventus across Serie A, Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cup, Champions League, and Europa League, contributing to the team’s success by winning a league title, two Coppa Italias, and an Italian Super Cup.

Early Career and Development at Juventus

Fagioli’s journey with Juventus began in 2015, when he joined the club’s youth system at the age of 14. He quickly impressed, making his way up to the Primavera team after a stellar season with the Under-17 squad, scoring 13 goals in 25 appearances in the 2017/2018 season. In 2019, he made his debut with the Juventus Under-23 team, and by the end of that year, he was called up to the senior squad at just 17 years old.

Loan Experience and Return to Juventus

After a successful loan spell at Cremonese, where he helped the team gain promotion to Serie A, Fagioli returned to Juventus and became a regular member of the first team. However, his career took a pause in 2023 due to a seven-month ban imposed by the Italian Football Federation for breaching betting rules. Despite the setback, Fagioli returned to action in time to be included in Italy’s Euro 2024 squad.

International Career

Fagioli has represented Italy at every youth level and earned seven senior caps for the national team, further solidifying his status as one of the promising midfield talents in Italy.