FIR Filed Against Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq for Inciting Violence in Jama Masjid Survey Clashes; 2500 People Booked

Sambhal: The violence that erupted during a court-mandated survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid in Sambhal has escalated, with the death toll rising to four after another person succumbed to injuries sustained in the clashes. In the aftermath of the violent protests, an FIR has been filed against Sambhal Member of Parliament (MP) Zia-ur-Rehman Barq for allegedly inciting the violence. Additionally, another FIR has been lodged against Nawab Suhail Iqbal, the son of MLA Nawab Iqbal Mahmood.

The violent clashes broke out after a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid, leading to widespread protests from locals who opposed the action. The police had to intervene to control the situation, but the violence escalated, with stone-pelting and gunfire reported from the crowd. Police officials have stated that a total of seven FIRs have been filed, with over 2,500 individuals named in connection with the unrest.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed the filing of these FIRs, noting that arrests have already been made. “25 people have been arrested so far, and police are examining CCTV footage to identify others involved in the violence,” Bishnoi stated.

In the wake of the unrest, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders, barring the entry of outsiders into the area until November 30. The Internet in Sambhal has also been suspended, with reports confirming that it will remain banned for another day to prevent the spread of misinformation and curb the violence.

Zia-ur-Rehman Barq has been accused of instigating the crowd, leading to the violent protests. The MP claimed that the incident was pre-planned and accused the local authorities of targeting the Muslim community. He alleged that protestors were not allowed to perform the Friday prayers and were confronted by people shouting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. Barq expressed his distress over the violence, urging his constituency to maintain peace. “I am very sad to know the situation. Whatever loss of life and property has happened cannot be compensated,” he wrote on social media.

The police also revealed that stone pelting began as soon as the survey was completed. “The violence was planned overnight. The crowd even pelted stones on their own people. Weapons were recovered from some houses, and individuals from neighboring areas were reportedly called to join the protest,” said the district magistrate.

The investigation continues, with the authorities focusing on the involvement of political leaders and local activists in organizing the protests. The district remains under heightened security, with further actions expected as the probe deepens.