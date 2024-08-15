Firasath Ali Baqri and ACP NSV Venkateshwar Rao Hoist National Flag on Independence Day

Hyderabad: BJP Senior Leader and Former Telangana State Spokesperson, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, along with ACP Mirchowk Shri NSV Venkateshwar Rao, led the 78th Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at Maidan-E-Ghadeer in Darulshifa, under the Charminar Assembly Constituency.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including BJP Minority Morcha Vice President Smt. Alka Manoj, Shri G. Hanmanth Rao, Shri Mahmood Ali, Shri Sardar Jagjeet Singh, and Chandana Jain. The atmosphere was filled with patriotism as the Indian tricolor was proudly unfurled, marking the country’s independence and celebrating its unity and diversity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri emphasized the significance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, which he described as a nationwide celebration that embodies the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” — a vision of a united, strong, and self-reliant India.

“Our freedom fighters endured countless sufferings to give us our freedom,” Baqri remarked after hoisting the flag. “My love for this nation is boundless, and on this Independence Day, we must all salute the great nation that we call home.”

The celebrations were marked by a strong sense of patriotism, and the unity of the attendees reflected the commitment to the ideals of freedom and the continuous progress of the country.