Fire Accident in Kondapur: Apartment Residents Flee in Panic

Hyderabad: A devastating fire broke out on Tuesday evening in Kondapur, a locality in Hyderabad. The blaze erupted on the 9th floor of a flat in the Raj Rajeshwari Colony Galaxy Apartment. According to reports, the fire began in the flat’s kitchen area, and there were no residents present at the time, which helped avoid any fatalities or injuries.

The fire department and police were alerted immediately and reached the site promptly. Firefighters worked tirelessly to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building. Although no injuries were reported, residents of the apartment complex were evacuated in panic due to the intensity of the fire and the smoke.

Authorities suspect that the fire may have been caused by a gas cylinder explosion, though the exact cause is still under investigation. The fire caused significant damage to the flat, with the property being left severely charred.

As the incident took place in the evening, many residents of the apartment complex were at home, but thankfully, due to the quick response from the emergency services, no one was hurt. The police and fire officials have now initiated further investigations into the cause of the explosion, and safety measures are being reassessed in the building.

Scary fire outburst in Kondapur pic.twitter.com/6gvai8tcej — RD (@RDGhoshal35) December 31, 2024

This incident has raised concerns about fire safety measures in high-rise buildings, prompting calls for better safety protocols to prevent such accidents in the future.