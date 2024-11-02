Fire Breaks Out at Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out today at the Lord Venkateshwara temple in Santosh Nagar, located in Hyderabad’s old city area. The incident has caused concern among locals as firefighters and authorities work to control the situation.

Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene and are actively working to extinguish the flames. The extent of the damage to the temple is yet to be determined, but initial reports suggest that prompt action by the fire department has helped prevent further spread of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Police officials are on-site and have begun an investigation to determine what triggered the blaze. Further details are expected as the investigation unfolds.

Locals have gathered near the temple, anxiously awaiting updates on the situation. Authorities have requested the public to maintain calm and cooperate with the emergency personnel to ensure everyone’s safety.