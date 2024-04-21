Fire breaks out in BJP office in south Mumbai

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the Bharatiya Janata Party office located in south Mumbai’s Nariman Point on Sunday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze, which started at 4:35 pm, was doused 10 minutes later, the Fire Brigade official said. “It was confined to electrical wiring. No one was injured. We had deployed a water tanker and fire engine,” the official said.