Fire breaks out in BJP office in south Mumbai

A fire broke out in the Bharatiya Janata Party office located in south Mumbai's Nariman Point on Sunday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

Mohammed Yousuf
Mumbai: A fire broke out in the Bharatiya Janata Party office located in south Mumbai’s Nariman Point on Sunday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze, which started at 4:35 pm, was doused 10 minutes later, the Fire Brigade official said. “It was confined to electrical wiring. No one was injured. We had deployed a water tanker and fire engine,” the official said.  

