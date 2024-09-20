Hyderabad

Fire Breaks Out in DJ Sound System During Milad-Un-Nabi Procession Near Charminar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a generator attached to a DJ sound system during the Milad-Un-Nabi procession near Charminar on Friday. The incident occurred when a short circuit in the generator sparked flames, alarming those attending the procession.

Firefighters responded promptly and arrived at the scene, swiftly bringing the fire under control. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the situation was contained before it could escalate further.

The police confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction and assured the public that the situation was now safe. The Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations continued without major disruption following the incident.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and ensuring all safety measures are in place for the ongoing festivities.

