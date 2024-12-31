Massive Fire Engulfs Plastic Godown in Hyderabad’s Balapur, No Casualties Reported

Massive fire breaks out in a plastic godown in Hyderabad’s Balapur, causing thick smoke and panic among locals. No casualties were reported; an investigation is underway.

Hyderabad: On Tuesday morning, a massive fire broke out in a plastic godown located in Bismillah Colony, Balapur, on the city’s outskirts. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. Due to the presence of plastic and other combustible materials, thick plumes of smoke blanketed the area, causing panic among residents.

Upon receiving information, local police and fire department personnel rushed to the scene. Multiple fire engines were deployed, and the raging fire was controlled after an hour of firefighting.

Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire. The extent of the property damage has yet to be assessed.