Fire erupts in moving BEST bus in Mumbai, passengers safe

A fire broke out on a moving BEST bus in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, civic officials said.

Fouzia Farhana30 September 2024 - 18:19
Mumbai: A fire broke out on a moving BEST bus in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, civic officials said.

“There is no report of any injury to passengers,” an official said.

The incident occurred at Gandhi Nagar junction in eastern Mumbai at 1.50 pm, following which city traffic police alerted emergency services. The blaze was extinguished within 20 minutes by Fire Brigade personnel, he said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, he said, adding that the incident disrupted traffic on LBS Road.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking operates around 3,700 buses on 483 routes, transporting over 30 lakh passengers daily in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and extended suburbs.

