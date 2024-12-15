First Phase of Rs. 6,000 Assistance for Landless Labourers to Be Disbursed on This Date: Bhatti Vikramarka

Khammam: In a significant announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that the first instalment of Rs. 6,000 under the new landless labourer assistance program will be credited to eligible families on December 28, 2024. The initiative, part of the government’s broader welfare measures, will see a total annual aid of Rs. 12,000 being provided to impoverished landless families in Telangana, split into two instalments.

During a media briefing on Sunday, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the importance of this support, stating that the Congress government is committed to uplifting the poorest and most vulnerable sections of society. He further explained that the second installment will be credited later in the year.

Investment in Agriculture and Farmer Welfare

In addition to the announcement for landless labourers, the deputy Chief minister highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to agriculture and rural development in Telangana. He informed the media that since taking office, the Congress government has invested over Rs. 50,953 crores directly into agricultural development and farmer welfare. This includes various schemes aimed at improving the lives of farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector.

Bhatti Vikramarka also mentioned the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which is set to provide additional support to farmers from Sankranti festival onwards. The scheme is part of the government’s broader agenda to empower farmers and ensure their financial stability.

Criticism of BRS Government’s Record

In a strong criticism of the previous BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government, Bhatti Vikramarka accused the ruling party of failing to deliver on promises made to farmers during their decade-long tenure. He stated that the BRS government had not provided adequate assistance to the agricultural community, despite claiming to be a champion of farmer welfare.

He further accused BRS leaders of misleading the public by creating false perceptions of their achievements in the sector. Bhatti Vikramarka vowed that under the Congress government, there would be no such failure, and that Telangana’s farmers would receive the support they deserve.

Plans for Regional Development

The deputy Chief minister also outlined the government’s plans to promote balanced regional development across Telangana. He announced that the state government is working to establish airports in Kothagudem, Ramagundam, Adilabad, and Warangal, aiming to boost industrial growth and improve connectivity in these areas.

Additionally, Bhatti Vikramarka touched upon the Musi Rejuvenation project in Hyderabad, which he said would transform the city into a model for modern urban development, bringing it on par with international cities.

Infrastructure Projects to Drive Future Growth

Looking to the future, Bhatti Vikramarka detailed plans for large-scale infrastructure projects, including the construction of a Regional Ring Road (RRR) that will connect all districts in Telangana. He also revealed plans for industrial and housing clusters to be developed between the outer ring road and the regional ring road, which he described as a long-term asset for future generations.

The proposed infrastructure projects are part of the government’s strategy to ensure balanced growth across the state, enhance industrial development, and provide better living conditions for the people of Telangana.