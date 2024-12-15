Manchu Family Drama Intensifies: Manoj Visits Pahadishareef Police Station Again, Accuses Brother Vishnu of Attempted Harm

Hyderabad: The ongoing rift within the Manchu family has taken a dramatic turn as Manchu Manoj, the younger son of veteran actor Mohan Babu, once again visited the Pahadishareef police station on Sunday evening, alleging an attempt on his life and the safety of his family by his elder brother Manchu Vishnu and others. This marks the latest chapter in the ongoing family feud that has grabbed headlines over the past few weeks.

According to sources, Manoj went to the police station to formally inform officials about an alleged attempt to harm him and his family by Vishnu and his associates on Saturday night. Manoj claimed that Vishnu, along with his associates—Raj Kondurgu, Kiran Vijay Reddy, and a group of bouncers—entered his residence under the pretext of delivering a birthday cake for their mother.

In a statement released to the media, Manoj described the events that unfolded: “They tampered with the main generators at my house by pouring diesel mixed with sugar, a deliberate act intended to cause catastrophic failure. Later that night, the generators malfunctioned, leading to dangerous electrical fluctuations throughout the house. This put everyone at serious risk, including my elderly mother, my nine-month-old daughter, and other family members,” Manoj alleged.

Manoj further accused Vishnu and his team of escalating the situation by forcibly removing the last remaining loyal staff member from his household, leaving his family vulnerable and helpless.

“This is not the first time these incidents have occurred,” Manoj continued in his statement. “It is part of a continuing pattern of threats and hostility. Despite previous warnings from law enforcement, these actions have continued without any regard for the safety of my family and me.”

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede: Young Boy Sritej Still in Critical Condition, Fighting for Life

The allegations have added more fuel to the ongoing tensions within the Manchu family, which has been in the spotlight recently due to public disputes between the brothers. Manoj’s claims suggest a deliberate attempt to cause harm to his family, with significant concerns raised about the safety of his elderly mother, young daughter, and other family members.

This is not the first time the Manchu family has been involved in such controversies. In recent weeks, both Manchu Manoj and Manchu Vishnu have been embroiled in a public feud, with multiple allegations and counter-allegations being made by the two brothers.

Following Manoj’s complaint, the Pahadishareef police have launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are said to be gathering information and examining the allegations carefully. However, no official statement has been released by Manchu Vishnu or his associates at the time of writing.

Family sources close to both parties are yet to comment on the situation, but the continuing drama has left fans and industry insiders concerned about the future of the Manchu family’s relations.

As the investigation continues, Manoj’s visit to the police station only deepens the public’s curiosity about the ongoing discord within one of Tollywood’s most prominent families. Fans and media await further developments in this tense and highly charged family dispute.