Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede: Young Boy Sritej Still in Critical Condition, Fighting for Life

Hyderabad: The young boy, Sritej, who was injured in a stampede during the premiere screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in RTC Crossroads, remains in critical condition at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of KIMS Cuddles in Secunderabad. The incident occurred during the high-pressure rush of moviegoers attending the much-anticipated screening of the popular film on its release day.

As per the latest health bulletin issued by Dr. Chetan R. Mundada and Dr. Vishnu Tej Pudi, the attending doctors at KIMS Cuddles, Sritej’s vital parameters have stabilized, and he is tolerating feeds well. However, his condition remains serious, and he continues to face significant challenges in his recovery.

The bulletin further reveals that the young boy is experiencing intermittent fever spikes and his sensorium remains altered, indicating neurological distress. He is also showing signs of frequent dystonic movements, which involve abnormal muscle contractions. Due to these concerns, his neurological status is being closely monitored by the medical team.

Sritej, who is on ventilator support, continues to fight for recovery. His family, along with the medical team, remains hopeful but cautious about his condition. The tragic incident at the theatre has sparked public outrage and concern about safety protocols at crowded events, particularly movie premieres.

The stampede occurred as a large number of fans, eager to watch the film, surged into the theatre, creating an uncontrollable crowd. Several others were injured in the chaos, though Sritej’s injuries were reported as among the most severe. His family has expressed their gratitude towards the medical team for their dedicated efforts, while urging authorities to review crowd management measures for public events to prevent such incidents in the future.

The police have launched an investigation into the stampede, with a focus on identifying lapses in safety protocols at the theatre. Authorities have vowed to ensure that lessons are learned from this tragic incident to safeguard public safety in the future.

As Sritej continues his battle for recovery, the public and the moviegoer community have rallied behind him, hoping for his swift and full recovery. His condition will continue to be closely monitored in the coming days, with updates expected from the medical team.