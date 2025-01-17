First Single ‘Maata Vinali’ from Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Released

Chennai: The much-anticipated first single from the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, has been officially released. Directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, the song is titled ‘Maata Vinali’ in Telugu and ‘Kekkanum Guruve’ in Tamil.

A Historical Adventure with Philosophical Overtones

Set against the backdrop of the 16th-century Mughal era, the song beautifully blends philosophy with emotion, delivering a universal message that resonates across age groups. The film, produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner, is an epic tale of adventure during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu explores India’s complex socio-economic landscape during a time when foreign powers like the Dutch and Portuguese were exploiting the country’s resources.

The Emotional Highpoint of the Film

The song ‘Maata Vinali’ / ‘Kekkanum Guruve’ unfolds during a crucial moment in the film, set against the scenic backdrop of a forest. The protagonist, portrayed by Pawan Kalyan, embarks on an adventure with his companions and faces a formidable challenge. This soulful track becomes an emotional highpoint during a night campfire, adding depth and meaning to the narrative.

A Soulful Track with Impressive Talent Behind It

The Telugu version of the song has been penned by Penchal Das, while the Tamil version was written by lyricist Pa Vijay. The song captures the philosophical undertones with grace, and Pawan Kalyan himself lent his voice to the Telugu version. For other languages, advanced AI technology has been utilized to replicate Pawan Kalyan’s unique vocal tone, ensuring an authentic experience for fans worldwide.

The music, composed by the legendary M.M. Keeravaani, is expected to join the ranks of timeless philosophical hits, reminiscent of classic MGR songs.

Star-Studded Cast and Cinematic Excellence

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, and Nassar, with supporting roles played by Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, Sunil, and many others. The film boasts cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., and production design by Thota Tharani.