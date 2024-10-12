Five Men Rapes Two Women at Paper Mill in Andhra

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in the Sri Satya Sai district, five unidentified men assaulted two women working as watchmen at a paper mill under construction in the Chilamathur police station limits.

The assailants arrived on motorcycles and attempted to carry out the attack during the night. Hearing suspicious sounds, the women’s family members stepped outside with a flashlight and questioned the men about their presence. In response, the attackers assaulted the women’s husbands.

While the husbands were being attacked, four of the assailants entered the room and proceeded to assault the two women. The attackers fled the scene immediately afterward.

Local police are actively searching for the suspects and have urged the community to remain vigilant. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety in the area, prompting calls for enhanced security measures at construction sites.