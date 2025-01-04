Fixity Group Eyes Major Growth: ₹100 Crore Investment and India’s First Drone University

Hyderabad: Fixity Group of Companies, founded by NRI IT entrepreneur Vinay Velivela, is set for major expansion. The company announced plans to invest ₹100 crore over the next two years, aiming to double its workforce from 500 to 1,000 employees.

The group operates across diverse sectors, including IT, education, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, hospitality, and investments, under its flagship entities: FixityEDx, Fixity Tech, Fixity Learn, and Brain Marks. Currently, it has operations in the USA, India, and Mexico.

Speaking at the APTA KATALYST – Global Business Conference, Chairman and Founder Vinay Velivela revealed plans to foray into the recycling business, focusing on plastics, electronics, and lithium battery waste. “E-waste is a ticking bomb, presenting a massive untapped opportunity. We aim to lead the way in addressing this challenge,” he said.

Among its ambitious initiatives, Fixity Group is set to establish India’s first Drone University, a state-of-the-art centre for drone technology excellence. The university will collaborate with global institutions through MoUs to advance drone applications across various industries.

The company also plans to launch a Regional Shark Tank initiative to mentor and fund local entrepreneurs.

Expanding beyond its stronghold in Hyderabad, Fixity Group is now venturing into Andhra Pradesh with projects such as a nursing college and the Drone University.

Vinay Velivela, who also serves as an office bearer of the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA), emphasized the importance of empathetic leadership in driving the company’s mission. “Empathy and understanding must guide daily operations as we build a sustainable future,” he stated.

This expansion aligns with Fixity’s vision to create a positive impact across industries while nurturing talent and promoting innovation in emerging sectors.