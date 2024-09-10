Flex Banners Announce Ban on Ganesh Immersion in Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: Flex banners have been put up along Tank Bund Road, issued by the GHMC and Hyderabad Police, stating that Ganesh idol immersion is not permitted in Hussain Sagar.

The banners cite High Court orders prohibiting idol immersions in the lake. Authorities have implemented these measures to ensure compliance with the court’s directives.

The move comes in response to growing environmental concerns over pollution caused by the immersion of idols in Hussain Sagar every year. The High Court had earlier directed local authorities to take strict measures to prevent the immersion of idols in the lake, which has been a longstanding tradition during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

In light of these orders, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Police have installed numerous flex banners across the Tank Bund area, clearly informing the public about the ban. Authorities have urged devotees to use alternative water bodies or specially designated artificial ponds for the immersion ceremonies to protect the lake’s ecosystem.

The police have also intensified security in the area to ensure that the High Court’s directives are followed and to prevent any unauthorized immersions.