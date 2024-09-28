Flood Alert in Bihar: Over 16 Lakh Affected as Barrage Water Release | Braces Worst Floods in Decades

Bihar is on high alert as massive floods loom over the state, following heavy rainfall and the release of large volumes of water from the Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages. Over 16.28 lakh people across 13 districts have been affected, with several rivers, including the Gandak, Kosi, and Ganga, swelling to dangerous levels. As the water continues to rise, Bihar braces for what could be the worst floods in decades. Preventive measures are being taken, but the situation remains precarious for both residents and authorities.

Rising Water Levels: Rivers Breach Danger Marks

The release of 5.79 lakh cusecs of water from the Birpur Barrage on the Kosi River, the highest in 56 years, and 5.38 lakh cusecs from Valmikinagar Barrage has aggravated the flood situation. This sudden discharge has led to the swelling of multiple rivers across Bihar, affecting both rural and urban areas.

Key Rivers Impacted:

Gandak River : Swollen due to heavy water discharge from barrages.

: Swollen due to heavy water discharge from barrages. Kosi River : Dangerously high, with floodwaters breaching embankments.

: Dangerously high, with floodwaters breaching embankments. Ganga River : Rising steadily, affecting low-lying areas across the state.

: Rising steadily, affecting low-lying areas across the state. Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, and Mahananda Rivers: Flowing above the danger mark due to continuous rainfall.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) of Bihar has confirmed that the discharge of water from Nepal’s rivers has significantly worsened the flood situation. With embankments under constant pressure, authorities are working round the clock to prevent any breaches.

Flood-Affected Districts: Over 16 Lakh People Affected

Bihar’s northern and central regions have been particularly hard hit by the rising water levels. Districts like West and East Champaran, Supaul, Gopalganj, Katihar, and Purnea are grappling with severe inundation. As water flows into low-lying areas, the number of affected people continues to rise. As of the latest reports, over 16.28 lakh people in 13 districts are bearing the brunt of these late-season floods.

Most Affected Districts:

West Champaran and East Champaran

Gopalganj

Araria

Supaul

Katihar

Purnea

Several other districts, including Patna, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, and Muzaffarpur, are also under flood threat due to continuous rainfall and rising water levels.

IMD Warnings: More Rain and Flash Flood Risk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in parts of Bihar. The IMD warns that districts such as Patna, Saran, Jehanabad, and Madhubani are at moderate to high risk of flash floods. With more rain expected in the coming days, the flood situation is likely to worsen.

IMD Forecast:

Heavy rainfall in Bihar’s northern and central districts.

in Bihar’s northern and central districts. Flash flood risk in low-lying areas.

in low-lying areas. Continuous monitoring of river levels is crucial to mitigate the impact.

Government Response: Relief Camps, Safety Measures, and Round-the-Clock Monitoring

In response to the escalating flood crisis, the Bihar government has stepped up efforts to safeguard lives and property. The State Disaster Management Department is working closely with the WRD and local authorities to ensure that embankments are secure and flood-affected individuals are evacuated to safety.

Key Government Actions:

Relief Camps : Relief camps have been set up in several flood-affected districts, providing shelter, food, and medical aid to evacuees.

: Relief camps have been set up in several flood-affected districts, providing shelter, food, and medical aid to evacuees. Traffic Halt : Traffic near the Kosi Barrage has been halted as a preventive measure.

: Traffic near the has been halted as a preventive measure. Round-the-Clock Monitoring: The WRD has deployed a large team, including three superintending engineers, 17 executive engineers