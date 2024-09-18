Flood Victims Gather at Khammam Municipal Office to Protest Lack of Aid

A large number of flood victims gathered outside the Khammam Municipal Office, voicing their frustration over not receiving any flood relief.

The affected residents, many of whom lost everything in the recent floods, expressed their distress and disappointment, with some breaking down in tears.

They claimed that despite suffering heavy losses, they have not received the promised assistance.

The victims are urging authorities to take immediate action and provide the much-needed relief to help them rebuild their lives.

The flood victims, who have been struggling to recover from the devastation caused by the recent floods, said that despite multiple appeals to local authorities, no relief has been provided so far.

Many of them lost their homes, livestock, and livelihoods in the floods and are now living in temporary shelters with minimal resources.

“We have lost everything, but the government has turned a blind eye to our suffering.

We are not asking for luxury; we are asking for basic support to survive,” one of the victims said, holding back tears.

Several elderly residents and families with children were also present at the protest, demanding immediate action from the municipal authorities.

The victims have called on the government to ensure that relief efforts are distributed fairly and that those most in need receive help.

They are urging officials to expedite the process of assessment and compensation for the damage caused by the floods.

Despite the emotional pleas and growing frustration, there has been no official response from the Khammam municipal office regarding the protest.