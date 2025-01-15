Florida’s New Immigration Bill: Undocumented Students to Face College Admissions Ban

Florida’s new immigration bill proposes a ban on college admissions for undocumented students in certain public universities, sparking nationwide debate over immigration policies in the U.S. and Florida.

Tallahassee: A Florida state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would prevent some public colleges and universities from enrolling undocumented immigrants. The proposal, filed by Republican state Sen. Randy Fine, follows a call from Governor Ron DeSantis for a special legislative session aimed at implementing President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Lawmaker Pushes for Immigration Crackdown

Senator Fine, who is running for a congressional seat to replace Rep. Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for national security advisor, argues that allowing undocumented immigrants to take spots in public universities is unfair to Floridians and Americans. “Is it fair to allow an illegal immigrant to take a spot that could be taken by a Floridian or an American? I would argue no,” Fine stated.

Also Read: Trump 2.0 Cracks Down on H-1B Visas—Are Indian Dreams of America Collapsing?

Impact on Florida’s Public Colleges and Universities

The bill would specifically target public colleges and universities with an acceptance rate of less than 85 percent, barring them from admitting undocumented students. Fine’s proposal represents a significant shift in policy for the state, which is home to approximately 1.2 million undocumented immigrants. Currently, undocumented Florida students can qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities. Fine has also filed a separate bill that seeks to repeal this provision.

DeSantis’ Push for Immigration Action

Governor DeSantis has advocated for legislative action to align with President Trump’s immigration stance, claiming the state needs to eliminate any remaining incentives for individuals to enter Florida illegally. DeSantis is set to begin a special legislative session the week after Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Republican Leaders Criticize Special Session

However, the Governor’s call for a special session has drawn criticism from some Republican leaders in the legislature, who have labeled it “premature” and “irresponsible.” Fine, a staunch supporter of Trump’s agenda, expressed concerns about the rushed nature of the special session, saying, “This was not accompanied with a robust bill package for us to consider.”

DeSantis’ push for a special session is supported by Fine, though he insists on having the necessary bills to review before voting. Fine’s comments reflect the ongoing debate among lawmakers as Florida navigates its stance on immigration in the wake of the incoming Trump administration.