Food Poisoning Scare Hits Telangana Secretariat: Investigation Underway

Food poisoning cases, which have previously affected schools and hostels in Telangana, have now reached the State Secretariat.

Mohammed Yousuf15 February 2025 - 21:12
Hyderabad: Food poisoning cases, which have previously affected schools and hostels in Telangana, have now reached the State Secretariat.

The Food Safety Commissioner, RV Karnan, has launched an investigation into the food poisoning incident at the Secretariat. Inspections were conducted on Saturday in the kitchen of the agency responsible for providing food. Specialized food safety teams evaluated both the raw materials and overall food quality.

Concerns have been raised regarding the delivery of substandard food to important departments, including the Chief Minister’s Office and the Ministers’ offices. The issue came to light after multiple officials reportedly experienced food poisoning.

In response, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued a strong warning. Food safety teams are now undertaking thorough inspections to resolve the issue.

