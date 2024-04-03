Forbes Richest List 2024: India Adds 25 New Billionaires, Check Full List Here

India’s economic landscape sees a notable transformation as 25 new billionaires join the ranks, according to the latest ‘Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024’. The country now boasts a total of 200 billionaires, a significant increase from 169 last year, collectively amassing a staggering wealth of $954 billion. This marks a 41% surge from the previous year’s total of $675 billion.

Leading the Indian billionaire cohort is Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), with a formidable net worth of $116 billion. He is trailed by Gautam Adani ($84 billion), Shiv Nadar ($36.9 billion), Savitri Jindal & Family ($33.5 billion), and Dilip Shanghvi ($26.7 billion).

Globally, the Forbes list showcases 2,781 billionaires, indicating an increase of 141 individuals from the previous year and surpassing the 2021 record by 26. Together, these billionaires command a colossal wealth of $14.2 trillion, marking a significant uptick of $2 trillion from 2023.

While the majority of billionaires witness a surge in their fortunes, some experience a decline. The top 20 billionaires collectively witnessed a remarkable $700 billion increase in their wealth since 2023.

The United States leads the tally with 813 billionaires, boasting a combined wealth of $5.7 trillion, followed by China with 473 billionaires, totaling $1.7 trillion, despite facing economic challenges like weak consumer spending and a real estate downturn.

The Forbes Richest List 2024 also sheds light on the global billionaires’ hierarchy, with Bernard Arnault & family claiming the top spot with a staggering net worth of $233 billion, followed by Elon Musk ($195 billion) and Jeff Bezos ($194 billion).

This surge in billionaire wealth underscores the evolving economic dynamics, both nationally and internationally, and highlights the growing concentration of wealth among a select few individuals.

As the world continues to grapple with economic uncertainties, the Forbes Billionaires List serves as a barometer of global wealth distribution and economic prowess, reflecting the changing fortunes of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Top Billionaires in India (2024)

Billionaire Net Worth (in billion USD) Global Rank Mukesh Ambani $116 9th Gautam Adani $84 17th Shiv Nadar $36.9 39th Savitri Jindal & family $33.5 46th Dilip Shanghvi $26.7 69th Cyrus Poonawalla $21.3 90th Kushal Pal Singh $20.9 92nd Kumar Mangalam Birla $19.7 98th Radhakishan Damani $17.6 107th Lakshmi Mittal $16.4 113rd Ravi Jaipuria $16.2 115th Uday Kotak $13.3 148th Azim Premji $12 165th

These individuals represent the pinnacle of wealth and influence in India, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic landscape.

Top 10 Richest People in the World (2024)

Rank Name Wealth (in billion USD) 1 Bernard Arnault & family $233 2 Elon Musk $195 3 Jeff Bezos $194 4 Mark Zuckerberg $177 5 Larry Ellison $114 6 Warren Buffett $133 7 Bill Gates $128 8 Steve Ballmer $121 9 Mukesh Ambani $116 10 Larry Page $114

These individuals stand at the pinnacle of global wealth, exerting significant influence on the world’s economic landscape.