Foreigners’ Birthday Bash Busted in Moinabad; Chevella Police Seize Drugs and Liquor

Hyderabad: Police broke up a birthday party of foreigners at the SK Natural Retreat farmhouse in Moinabad, located in the Chevella Assembly constituency.

According to reports, around 50 people were present at the party and were found in a semi-conscious state after allegedly consuming intoxicants. Upon receiving the information, around 100 police personnel rushed to the spot.

Sources said that ganja, other narcotic substances, and foreign liquor were recovered from the scene. Narcotics and excise police teams also arrived at the farmhouse, conducted a search operation, and collected additional evidence.

Officials stated that a full investigation into the incident is underway, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved.