Hyderabad

Foreigners’ Birthday Bash Busted in Moinabad; Chevella Police Seize Drugs and Liquor

Police broke up a birthday party of foreigners at the SK Natural Retreat farmhouse in Moinabad, located in the Chevella Assembly constituency.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 August 2025 - 16:10
Foreigners’ Birthday Bash Busted in Moinabad; Chevella Police Seize Drugs and Liquor
Foreigners’ Birthday Bash Busted in Moinabad; Chevella Police Seize Drugs and Liquor

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Police broke up a birthday party of foreigners at the SK Natural Retreat farmhouse in Moinabad, located in the Chevella Assembly constituency.

According to reports, around 50 people were present at the party and were found in a semi-conscious state after allegedly consuming intoxicants. Upon receiving the information, around 100 police personnel rushed to the spot.

Sources said that ganja, other narcotic substances, and foreign liquor were recovered from the scene. Narcotics and excise police teams also arrived at the farmhouse, conducted a search operation, and collected additional evidence.

Officials stated that a full investigation into the incident is underway, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 August 2025 - 16:10
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button