Former BRS MLA P. Narendra Reddy Arrested After Viqarabad Collector Attack During Protest

Hyderabad: P. Narendra Reddy, a former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), was arrested in Vikarabad district following an attack on district officials during a public hearing on land acquisition. The incident occurred in Langa Cherla village, where local residents were protesting the proposed land acquisition for pharmaceutical companies.

The public hearing, organized by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), aimed to acquire land for establishing pharmaceutical industries in the region. However, the protest escalated when demonstrators began stone-pelting at officials, including District Collector Prateek Jain. As a result of the attack, three officials, including an Additional Collector, were injured.

The violence took place on Monday during the hearing, as villagers and farmers expressed their opposition to the land acquisition plan. In total, 16 people were arrested for their involvement in the protest, and three FIRs were filed in connection with the incident.

Authorities have accused the BRS Youth Wing leader, P. Narendra Reddy, of inciting the attack on officials. Police are investigating the matter, and further legal actions are expected as the case progresses.

The arrest underscores the growing tensions over land acquisition issues in Telangana, with increasing protests from local communities opposing land displacement for industrial development.