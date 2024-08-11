Former LSG Minister and IUML leader Kutty Ahammed Kutty passes away

Malappuram:Former Local-Self Government (LSG) Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State leader Kutty Ahammed Kutty, died due to old age-related illness at his residence in Tanur, on Sunday.



He was 71. He is survived by his wife Jahanara and three children– Suhana, Suhas Ahammad, and Sahabas Ahammed.



The last rites of the former Minister will be held in the late evening at Tanur Juma Masjid.

He was elected as MLA from the Tanur Assembly constituency in a 1992 by-election and later consecutively elected from TIrurangadi Assembly constituency in 1996 and 2001.



He served as the LSG minister from 2004-2006 under the Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

He also served as IUML State Vice-President, IUML State Executive Committee, STU( Trade Union of IUML) Malappuram district President, and Tanur Grama Panchayat President.



K A Kutty retired from active politics after a car accident at Chavara in February ,2005.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, and IUML State General Secretary P K KUnhalikutty condoled the demise.