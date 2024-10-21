Telangana

Harish Rao Criticizes Telangana Police for Arresting RS Praveen Kumar at Police Martyrs Day Event

Former minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao was furious over the zeal of the Telangana police.

Fouzia Farhana21 October 2024 - 18:03
Hyderabad: Former minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao were furious over the zeal of the Telangana police.

After inviting RS Praveen Kumar to come to the commemoration program of police martyrs at Goshamahal Stadium. will you arrest House again…?

Harish Rao burst into flames.Harish Rao said that insulting a retired IPS officer on Police Martyrs Day is shameful. He said that this is another proof of your hypocritical love for the police.

Governments should work to fulfill people’s aspirations, Harish Rao said that it is evil to impose restrictions at every step.

