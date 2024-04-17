Former Police Constable Clears UPSC Exam after quitting job over humiliation by CI

In a remarkable turn of events, Uday Krishna Reddy, a former police constable from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, has triumphed in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, securing the 780th rank in the 2023 Civil Services Examination.

Reddy’s journey to success was not devoid of challenges. Having served as a constable from 2013 to 2018, he resigned from his position following an incident of humiliation at work, reportedly involving a Circle Inspector. However, undeterred by the setback, Reddy found inspiration to pursue a career as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Despite the possibility of initially being assigned to the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Reddy remains steadfast in his determination to continue his studies and qualify for the prestigious IAS.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is renowned for its competitiveness, aiming to fill 1,105 positions across various government departments. Reddy’s achievement underscores the power of resilience and dedication in the pursuit of one’s dreams.

The announcement of the UPSC results on April 16 revealed Aditya Srivastava securing the All India Rank. A total of 1016 recommended applicants were selected, with an additional 240 individuals placed on the reserve list.

For those interested in accessing the UPSC results, they are available on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, with detailed instructions provided for ease of access.

Uday Krishna Reddy’s story serves as an inspiration, demonstrating that perseverance in the face of adversity can lead to remarkable achievements.