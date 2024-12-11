Former South Korean Defense Minister Attempts Suicide While in Custody

Seoul: Kim Yong-hun, the former Defense Minister of South Korea, attempted suicide while in police custody. However, his attempt was thwarted at the last moment by authorities. Reports indicate that Kim attempted to take his life late last night, but the authorities intervened in time, preventing the act. He is currently being kept in a guarded room, and no health issues have been reported.

Kim’s suicide attempt came after his recent arrest in connection with his role in proposing military rule in South Korea. On December 3, Kim made a controversial announcement calling for the establishment of military rule, which led to his arrest by South Korean authorities.

According to sources, Kim attempted suicide using his undergarment while in the detention center. He was initially taken into custody on Sunday and was officially arrested on Wednesday. Kim is accused of conspiring against President Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration, allegedly inciting rebellion against the government.

The situation surrounding Kim’s actions has drawn significant attention, with concerns raised over his mental health and the ongoing political tensions in the country. This incident highlights the deepening rifts in South Korea’s political landscape, as Kim’s military rule proposal, which was seen as an attempt to undermine the democratic process, continues to make headlines.