Four Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Smuggling Duty-Free Liquor from Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise (P&E) District Task Force apprehended four individuals, including two police personnel, for their involvement in smuggling duty-free liquor from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

The group was allegedly supplying the illicit alcohol to local markets, bypassing legal channels.

Arrested Individuals and Operation Details

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

M. Gemya Naik (37), a constable

(37), a constable Bhandari Lingaiah (36), a home guard

(36), a home guard P. Raghavendra Rao (36), a hotel manager

(36), a hotel manager G. Harish Kumar (36), a syndicate member

Also Read: Vandalism at Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad: PhD, MA students among 6 accused

According to officials, the group formed a well-coordinated network to smuggle liquor purchased from the airport’s duty-free shop. The operation was reportedly carried out during peak hours or VIP visits to avoid detection.

Modus Operandi

“Gemya Naik, with the help of his associates, would purchase liquor from the duty-free shop and smuggle it out of the airport under the guise of routine activities,” stated the P&E officials. The contraband was then sold to regular customers in Hyderabad, creating a thriving black market for duty-free alcohol.

Seizure and Arrests

The P&E team, acting on credible information, monitored the suspects and eventually apprehended them. Liquor worth approximately ₹15 lakh was seized during the operation. While four individuals were arrested and presented before the court, another key associate, identified as Maheshwar, is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest him.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are probing the extent of the smuggling operation, suspecting it might involve more individuals and a larger distribution network.

This incident highlights the need for stricter monitoring of duty-free sales and airport activities to curb illegal practices.