Hyderabad

Four Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Smuggling Duty-Free Liquor from Hyderabad Airport

The Prohibition and Excise (P&E) District Task Force apprehended four individuals, including two police personnel, for their involvement in smuggling duty-free liquor from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

Fouzia Farhana27 December 2024 - 17:10
Four Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Smuggling Duty-Free Liquor from Hyderabad Airport
Four Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Smuggling Duty-Free Liquor from Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise (P&E) District Task Force apprehended four individuals, including two police personnel, for their involvement in smuggling duty-free liquor from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

The group was allegedly supplying the illicit alcohol to local markets, bypassing legal channels.

Arrested Individuals and Operation Details

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

  • M. Gemya Naik (37), a constable
  • Bhandari Lingaiah (36), a home guard
  • P. Raghavendra Rao (36), a hotel manager
  • G. Harish Kumar (36), a syndicate member

Also Read: Vandalism at Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad: PhD, MA students among 6 accused

According to officials, the group formed a well-coordinated network to smuggle liquor purchased from the airport’s duty-free shop. The operation was reportedly carried out during peak hours or VIP visits to avoid detection.

Modus Operandi

ARRESTED2 2 Four Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Smuggling Duty-Free Liquor from Hyderabad Airport

“Gemya Naik, with the help of his associates, would purchase liquor from the duty-free shop and smuggle it out of the airport under the guise of routine activities,” stated the P&E officials. The contraband was then sold to regular customers in Hyderabad, creating a thriving black market for duty-free alcohol.

Seizure and Arrests

ALCOHOL2 Four Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Smuggling Duty-Free Liquor from Hyderabad Airport

The P&E team, acting on credible information, monitored the suspects and eventually apprehended them. Liquor worth approximately ₹15 lakh was seized during the operation. While four individuals were arrested and presented before the court, another key associate, identified as Maheshwar, is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest him.

Ongoing Investigation

ALCOHOL Four Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Smuggling Duty-Free Liquor from Hyderabad Airport

Authorities are probing the extent of the smuggling operation, suspecting it might involve more individuals and a larger distribution network.

This incident highlights the need for stricter monitoring of duty-free sales and airport activities to curb illegal practices.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana27 December 2024 - 17:10

Related Articles

Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

27 December 2024 - 14:03
Allu Arjun to virtually appear before court in theatre stampede case

Allu Arjun to virtually appear before court in theatre stampede case

27 December 2024 - 13:26
BRS Leader Errolla Srinivas Arrested for Threatening Cop, Granted Bail in Hyderabad

BRS Leader Errolla Srinivas Arrested for Threatening Cop, Granted Bail in Hyderabad

26 December 2024 - 19:15
Harish Rao Visits Sri Tej, Injured in Sandhya Theatre Accident in Hyderabad

Harish Rao Visits Sri Tej, Injured in Sandhya Theatre Accident in Hyderabad

26 December 2024 - 17:40
Back to top button