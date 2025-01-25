Four Key Welfare Schemes to Launch Tomorrow: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the state government will formally launch four significant welfare schemes – Rythu Bharosa, Atmiya Bharosa, Indiramma Illu, and Ration Cards – tomorrow (Sunday). These schemes aim to provide direct assistance to farmers, landless laborers, and underprivileged families across Telangana.

Key Highlights of the Schemes:

Rythu Bharosa: This scheme will offer financial support for every acre of cultivable land.

The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on farmers and promote agricultural sustainability. Atmiya Bharosa: Designed to provide monetary assistance to landless poor who have no agricultural land.

Individuals who have worked for at least 20 days under the Employment Guarantee Scheme will also be eligible for this support. Indiramma Illu: A housing scheme to provide affordable and secure homes for the economically weaker sections.

Focus will be on families that currently lack proper housing. Ration Cards: New ration cards will be issued to eligible families to ensure food security and access to essential commodities.

Implementation Plan:

The identification process for beneficiaries will commence tomorrow and continue uninterrupted until March to ensure no eligible person is left out.

Starting tomorrow, the schemes will be implemented in one village of every mandal with 100% coverage to test the rollout.

to test the rollout. The government has received lakhs of applications, reflecting a strong demand for these welfare measures.

Government’s Commitment:

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that these initiatives showcase the government’s dedication to addressing the needs of marginalized sections, improving the living conditions of farmers, and uplifting the rural economy. The schemes aim to provide long-term solutions to poverty and unemployment, ensuring sustainable development in the state.

Officials have been directed to monitor the implementation process closely to avoid delays and ensure transparency. These measures are expected to bring significant relief and hope to countless families across Telangana.