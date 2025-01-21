Free Education from KG to PG, Rs 1,000 Stipend for SC Students: BJP Releases Part II of Sankalp Patra

North India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled Part II of its Sankalp Patra on Tuesday, outlining additional poll promises for the upcoming Assembly elections.

21 January 2025
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled Part II of its Sankalp Patra on Tuesday, outlining additional poll promises for the upcoming Assembly elections.

These promises include a range of benefits for students and underprivileged communities.

Major Poll Promises for Education and Students

A key highlight of the BJP’s manifesto is the promise of free education for students from Kindergarten (KG) to Postgraduate (PG) levels. The party also announced a Rs 1,000 monthly stipend for students from underprivileged backgrounds to support their educational pursuits.

Additionally, the BJP pledged one-time financial assistance for students preparing for competitive exams, including the UPSC. This comes as part of their broader focus on youth and education.

BJP Criticizes AAP Government

During the press conference, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur also took the opportunity to criticize the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He accused AAP of using “sleeper cells” to harass street vendors and claimed that the party had failed to deliver on its promises to the people of Delhi after coming to power.

Skills Training and Support for Youth

The BJP promised to launch a skills training program for over 1.5 million youth, aiming to equip them with valuable vocational skills for the future. The party also called out the AAP government for handling UPSC aspirants, citing a tragic incident at a coaching center last year.

To support competitive exam aspirants, the BJP announced a one-time Rs 15,000 assistance for students preparing for exams like the UPSC.

Stipend for SC Students and Welfare Initiatives

Anurag Thakur outlined plans for a stipend program for Scheduled Caste (SC) students, following the successful Gujarat model. Under this scheme, students enrolled in technical education programs like ITI and polytechnic courses will receive Rs 1,000 per month. Thakur also highlighted the success of the Centre’s scholarship program, which has benefited over 34.5 lakh SC students, with a total disbursement of Rs 3,046 crore.

Additionally, the BJP pledged to double the number of beneficiaries under the PM SWANidhi Yojana, which supports street vendors.

Welfare for Domestic Workers

The BJP also announced the creation of a welfare board for domestic workers, promising a range of benefits including life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, scholarships for their children, and six months of paid maternity leave.

Women-Centered Initiatives in the First Part of the Manifesto

The BJP’s first part of the manifesto, released earlier, focused heavily on women. It included multiple financial assistance schemes, including Rs 21,000 aid for pregnant women.

Delhi is set to go to the polls on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

