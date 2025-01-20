Kolkata R.G. Kar Doctor Rape and Murder: Sanjay Roy Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Sanjay Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a female doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The court rejects the ‘rarest of rare’ claim for a death penalty.

Kolkata: A special court in Kolkata has sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in connection with the gruesome rape and murder of a female doctor from the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court, while pronouncing the sentence, dismissed the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) claim that the crime was “the rarest of rare,” stating that the death penalty would not be applicable in this case.

Sanjay Roy, the sole accused in the case, was a former civic volunteer attached to the Kolkata Police. He was convicted on January 18 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, causing death, and murder. The court also imposed a financial penalty of Rs 50,000 on Roy.

Compensation for Victim’s Family

In addition to the life sentence, the court directed the West Bengal government to compensate the victim’s family with Rs 17 lakh. The judge noted that since the crime occurred at the workplace of the victim, which was a state-run entity, the state government was legally required to pay the compensation. However, the victim’s family had previously expressed that they did not seek financial compensation for the horrific loss.

The judge clarified that although the family did not request compensation, the legal provisions necessitated the state’s compensation payment. He added, “How you utilize the money is entirely up to you,” acknowledging the family’s grief while adhering to legal requirements.

Timeline of the Case

The victim’s body was found in the seminar hall of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on the morning of August 9 of the previous year. Initially, the Kolkata Police began an investigation into the crime, but five days later, the CBI took over the case following an order from the Calcutta High Court. Roy was arrested by the CBI, and the investigation was handed over to them for further proceedings.

The trial process began on November 11, 2023, and after a span of 59 days, the conviction was finalized. The sentence was handed down on January 20, just 164 days after the crime took place.

Tampering of Evidence Still Under Investigation

Although the conviction in the rape and murder case has concluded, the investigation into evidence tampering remains open. The CBI has informed the special court that they may file a supplementary charge sheet concerning the tampering of evidence. This indicates that the case is far from closed, and further developments may follow regarding the involvement of other individuals in the cover-up of evidence.

In connection with the tampering of evidence, former R.G. Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh and former SHO of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, were granted “default bail” after the CBI failed to file a supplementary charge sheet within the required 90 days. Both Ghosh and Mondal are accused of misleading the investigation during its initial stages when the Kolkata Police were handling the case.

This case has garnered significant attention, with the investigation into the tampering of evidence still ongoing.

