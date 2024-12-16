Freezing Temperatures in Kashmir: Zojila Pass Hits Minus 23°C Amid Ongoing Cold Wave

Srinagar: Kashmir is gripped by a biting cold, with temperatures in several regions dropping to alarming lows. Despite a slight improvement in nighttime temperatures, the harsh winter conditions have left residents struggling to cope with the extreme cold.

According to the Meteorological Department, dry weather is expected to persist over the next 24 hours, with the cold wave continuing across the region. The southern district of Shopian in South Kashmir recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the valley at minus 6.3°C, while the infamous Zojila Pass saw an extreme drop to minus 23°C.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature recorded was minus 3.4°C, maintaining the chill from the previous night. The popular tourist destination of Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.0°C, while Pahalgam, another well-known spot, saw the mercury drop to minus 5.0°C.

The northern district of Kupwara also experienced freezing conditions, with temperatures plummeting to minus 4.2°C. Meanwhile, in the border town of Qazigund, known as the “Gateway to Kashmir,” the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 4.0°C.

In other parts of South Kashmir, including Pulwama, Anantnag, and Kulgam, minimum temperatures were recorded at minus 5.7°C, minus 5.5°C, and minus 5.2°C, respectively. Northern Kashmir’s Baramulla and Bandipora districts reported temperatures of minus 2.9°C and minus 4.0°C, respectively.

In Central Kashmir, the districts of Budgam and Gandarbal recorded temperatures of minus 4.4°C and minus 4.1°C, respectively. In Ladakh, the district of Leh reported a minimum temperature of minus 8.6°C, while Kargil saw even colder temperatures at minus 10.6°C.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that there will be no significant change in the weather until December 21. They predict that the weather will remain mostly dry with cloudy conditions from December 14 to 21, although no major weather changes are expected in the coming days.

The department has also advised tourists and travelers to follow traffic advisories issued by the authorities, as temperatures on major highways and high-altitude roads remain below freezing, with the possibility of icy conditions and snow accumulation.

As Kashmir continues to face these intense winter conditions, residents are urged to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the harsh cold.