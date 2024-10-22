Fresh Political Spat Erupts Between Congress and BRS Over Foreign Trips

Hyderabad: A fresh political spat has erupted between the Congress and the BRS over foreign trips. The controversy began when BRS Working President KTR criticized Congress ministers’ recent visit to South Korea, suggesting that the trip brought no benefit to Telangana.

His remarks sparked a backlash, making the Congress accuse KTR of hypocrisy over his own travel history. Responding to KTR’s criticism, the Telangana government, through CPRO B. Ayodhya Reddy, released a document listing the 24 foreign trips undertaken by KTR during the last decade on X.

The document revealed that since 2014, KTR had travelled to Dubai, the US, Japan and the UK, allegedly at public expense.

The timing of the release was seen as an attempt to deflect criticism by pointing out KTR’s extensive travels. However, Dileep Konatham, the former Director of Digital Media for Telangana, took to X to counter the Congress attacks.

The list of Congress leaders’ 24 foreign trips includes Revanth Reddy’s visits to Switzerland, Britain, Dubai, and the US, along with other senior leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who has also travelled to the US, Japan, and Dubai.

Leaders like Jupally Krishna Rao, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and Ponnam Prabhakar are also on the list with multiple foreign tours over the past few months.