FSSAI Issues Ban on Raw Egg Mayonnaise, No Longer Permitted in Commercial Kitchens

In a significant move to enhance food safety, authorities have announced a prohibition on the preparation of mayonnaise made from raw eggs by Food Business Operators (FBOs) for commercial use.

This ban is aimed at reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses associated with the consumption of unpasteurized egg products.

Under the new regulations, mayonnaise produced from raw eggs without pasteurization will no longer be allowed in the market.

However, the prohibition does not extend to mayonnaise made from pasteurized eggs. Producers must adhere to stringent safety measures to prevent contamination and ensure that their products have valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification.

Prohibition on Mayonnaise made from raw eggs



The prohibition applies to Mayonnaise being prepared by FBOs for commercial use, using raw eggs without any pasteurisation.



The ban does not apply to mayonnaise which is produced from pasteurised eggs, with due safety measures to… pic.twitter.com/dYL8igLDvu — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 30, 2024

This decision reflects a growing commitment to public health and safety in food preparation, as pasteurization significantly reduces the risk of pathogens that can cause illness. Consumers are encouraged to check for proper certification when purchasing mayonnaise to ensure they are buying safe products.