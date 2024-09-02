Fury in Nandyal:Suspect in Attempted Rape Incident Overpowered and Beaten by Locals

Kashipuram, [Date] – In a distressing incident in Kashipuram village, Nandyala-Avuku mandal, a man named Dasaiya attempted to rape a seventh-grade student. The young girl’s screams alerted local residents, who swiftly intervened to apprehend Dasaiya.

Upon capturing the suspect, the locals took matters into their own hands, leading to a severe beating. The situation was brought under control when law enforcement arrived at the scene. The injured suspect was subsequently handed over to the authorities.

The girl has been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment and support. The incident has sparked outrage in the community, raising concerns about safety and the need for stronger protective measures for children. Authorities are investigating the case and ensuring that justice is served.