Gachibowli Stadium Set for Concert Despite CM’s Ban on Non-Sporting Events

Hyderabad: In a controversial move, the Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) has disregarded the orders of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by allowing a non-sporting event at the Gachibowli Football Stadium. The event, a musical show by renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad, is scheduled to take place on October 19, despite clear instructions from the Chief Minister that stadiums should no longer be used for non-sporting purposes.

The organizers of the event have reportedly set up large structures on the stadium’s athletic track, which is causing concern among sports enthusiasts. There are also reports of deep excavations in the stadium for setting up the stage, further raising alarms. Sports fans and athletes alike have expressed their frustration, arguing that such events disrupt the training schedules of athletes and damage the sports facilities.

This comes at a time when the Gachibowli Stadium was recently renovated at a cost of ₹20 crore under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership. The Chief Minister had made a public announcement that stadiums should only be used for sporting activities going forward, in order to preserve the integrity of these spaces for athletes. Despite this, the Sports Authority staff seems to have ignored the directive, allowing the event to proceed.

The decision has sparked criticism, with many questioning why SAT officials continue to allow non-sporting events at a facility meant for athletic development. The lack of adherence to the CM’s orders is being viewed as a significant setback for the promotion of sports in the state.