Ganesh Laddu Auctioned for a Staggering Rs. 1.87 Crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Ganesh laddu from Keerthi Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda has made headlines once again for its record-breaking auction price in the State. The laddu prasadam was sold for an astonishing Rs. 1.87 crore, a significant increase of Rs. 61 lakhs from the previous year.

The organisers, who held the auction on Monday night, witnessed fierce bidding among devotees, which drove the price to this new record high.

Despite the excitement, the organisers chose not to disclose the identity of the winning bidder. In the previous year, the laddu had been auctioned for Rs. 1.26 crore, while in 2022, it fetched Rs. 60 lakh.

According to the organisers, the funds raised through the auction of the Ganesh laddu are being allocated for various developmental projects in the area and for the welfare of economically weaker sections.

This auction has not only set a new benchmark but also continues the tradition of using the proceeds for community and developmental purposes.