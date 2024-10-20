Gang Assaults Two Youths in Attapur; Victims Seek Police Help

Rangareddy, Attapur: A violent incident unfolded in the busy area of Shivaramapally, Attapur, where a gang attacked two young men who were traveling on a motorcycle. The gang, suspected to be involved in drug-related activities, launched an unprovoked assault on the duo, creating panic in the locality.

According to sources, the trouble began when the gang stopped the youths and started beating them without any apparent reason. When the elder brother of one of the victims tried to intervene and stop the assault, he too was attacked by the gang members.

The victims, after managing to escape the attack with their lives, rushed to the nearby Attapur police station to seek help. They narrated the ordeal to the police, expressing fear for their safety.

Local residents have raised concerns about the growing influence of such gangs in the area, with suspicions that drug-related activities, particularly involving cannabis, are behind such violent incidents. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to track down the attackers and curb any illegal activities in the region.

Further details about the incident and the gang involved are expected as the investigation progresses.