Gang Attempted to Kidnap Shakti Kapoor After Inviting Him to Meerut Event

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: A gang that kidnapped actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan in a bold scheme of fake event invitations had also planned to abduct renowned Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, according to police reports. The gang’s modus operandi involved sending advance payments and air tickets to lure film stars under the pretext of attending events, only to hold them later captive and steal from them.

On November 20, 2023, Khan, known for his role in the film Welcome, was invited to an event in Meerut by a man identified as Lavi, alias Rahul Saini. The gang initially sent an advance payment of Rs 25,000 along with an air ticket for Khan, leading him to believe he was attending a legitimate event. Upon his arrival at Delhi airport, Khan was greeted by a cab driver who took him to a famous ‘shikanji’ shop between Meerut and Delhi. There, Khan was forcefully abducted and transported to a house belonging to Lavi.

During his captivity, the kidnappers threatened Khan and demanded access to his bank account details and passwords. After the gang consumed alcohol and slept on the night of the abduction, Khan managed to escape the following morning. He sought help at a mosque in Mohalla Chahshiri, where local residents contacted his family and facilitated his safe return.

While in captivity, the kidnappers managed to withdraw Rs 2.2 lakh from Khan’s bank account. Authorities recovered Rs 1.04 lakh from the arrested suspects, revealing their involvement in a well-organized network targeting film stars. Police apprehended four gang members, including Lavi, in connection with the kidnapping.

The gang, which had previously kidnapped Khan, had also set its sights on Shakti Kapoor, offering him Rs 5 lakh to attend a similar event in Meerut. However, Kapoor reportedly rejected the deal, demanding a “heavy” advance payment, which led to the cancellation of the plan. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether this gang was involved in other similar crimes targeting Bollywood celebrities.

This incident highlights a growing concern over the safety of high-profile individuals, with authorities now expanding their investigation to uncover any other possible victims and connections tied to the gang’s criminal activities.