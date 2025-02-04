Massive Ganja Seized in Uttar Pradesh: Here Are the Details

Etawah: In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the Etawah Police seized over a quintal of ganja worth approximately Rs 25 lakh and arrested three traffickers involved in the illegal trade.

The operation was carried out during routine vehicle inspections at Pattapura Aayara culvert under the jurisdiction of Basrehar police station.

Police Intercept Smugglers with Huge Ganja Haul

According to Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma, law enforcement officials flagged down a suspicious truck during their security checks.

As soon as the vehicle was signaled to stop, two individuals attempted to flee the scene but were swiftly apprehended by the police.

Upon searching the truck, authorities discovered 112.360 kg of ganja concealed in five plastic bags, confirming the vehicle was being used for illegal drug trafficking. The three individuals taken into custody include:

Sonu Chauhan – A notorious smuggler with multiple cases registered against him.

– A notorious smuggler with multiple cases registered against him. Tej Pratap Singh Chauhan alias Ashish Chauhan – Owner of the truck used in the crime.

– Owner of the truck used in the crime. Ranjeet Singh – The truck driver, also with a history of criminal offenses.

Multiple Criminal Cases Registered Against Accused

Police investigations revealed that Sonu Chauhan has a total of 12 criminal cases lodged against him, while Ranjeet Singh is implicated in four cases across Etawah and Auraiya districts. The arrested smugglers are currently in police custody, and further legal proceedings are underway to ensure strict action against them.

Major Drug Bust in Barabanki: 52 Quintals of Illegal Bhang Seized

In a parallel operation, Barabanki police also made a significant seizure of illegal narcotics on the same day. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh confirmed that officers from the Ramnagar police station arrested two smugglers at Kishunpur turn and confiscated a staggering 52 quintals of illicit ‘bhang.’

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Pradeep Kumar Yadav

Sheelu Yadav

Both accused are residents of Ramnagar village under the Fatehpur police station area in Barabanki district. Law enforcement officials have seized the truck used for smuggling, and a case has been registered against the accused under the Excise Act at the Ramnagar police station.

Crackdown on Narcotics Smuggling in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified their efforts to curb the rising menace of drug trafficking in the state. Frequent raids, vehicle checks, and intelligence-based operations are being carried out to dismantle smuggling networks. These recent arrests highlight the persistent law enforcement efforts aimed at eliminating the illicit drug trade and bringing offenders to justice.

The authorities urge citizens to report any suspicious activities to aid in keeping communities safe from the dangers of narcotics. With such robust crackdowns, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a firm stance against organized drug syndicates.

