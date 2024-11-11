Gautam Gambhir Blasts Ricky Ponting Over Comments on Virat Kohli’s Form

Mumbai: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has strongly reacted to former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting’s remarks questioning Virat Kohli’s place in India’s Test squad following a string of low scores. Gambhir defended his senior players, including captain Rohit Sharma, and suggested that Ponting should focus on the Australian team instead.

Kohli and Rohit struggled with the bat in the recent three-match Test series against New Zealand, with Rohit managing just 91 runs in six innings and Kohli scoring 93 runs, including 70 in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test. Despite the lean patch, Gambhir expressed full confidence in their abilities.

Addressing reporters at a pre-departure press conference, Gambhir said, “What does Ricky Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? He should be talking about Australia. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still passionate about the game and are hungry for success.”



Gambhir further emphasized that both players have been key contributors to Indian cricket over the years and are fully committed to achieving more. “I have no concerns whatsoever about Rohit and Virat. They are incredibly tough men who have achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to do so,” he added.

Ponting had previously expressed concerns about Kohli’s form on the ICC Review, pointing out that Kohli has only scored two Test centuries in the last five years, a stat that he called “a concern” for a top-order batsman.

In response, Gambhir reiterated his support for both players, stressing that it’s his job as a coach to ensure they remain motivated and continue working hard to improve their game.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia approaching, Gambhir remains optimistic about the team’s prospects, firmly backing his senior players despite the recent setbacks.