Gautam Gambhir Downplays Criticism After India’s Whitewash Against New Zealand

Mumbai: India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has downplayed the criticism he faced following India’s shocking 3-0 series loss to New Zealand at home, stating that he doesn’t feel the heat of the pressure and is focused on his role with honesty.

India’s defeat in the recent series against New Zealand marked their first Test series loss on home soil since 2012 and the first 3-0 whitewash at home in this century.

In a pre-departure press conference ahead of the five-match Test series against Australia, Gambhir acknowledged that the Indian team had been outplayed by New Zealand, admitting that they didn’t play their best cricket. However, he remained optimistic, emphasizing that the setback would not affect the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

Gambhir Downplays Criticism, Stays Focused on Australia Series

“What difference does it make in my life or anyone’s life?” Gambhir remarked, downplaying the impact of the criticism. He added, “When I took up this job, I knew it would be challenging, but it’s an honor to be coaching the Indian team. I’m not feeling the heat because my job is to be honest, and we have some incredibly tough players in the dressing room who will continue to achieve great things for the country.”

Acknowledges Failures, Looks Ahead to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Gambhir admitted that India was outplayed across all departments during the New Zealand series, but he stressed the importance of learning from the experience. “We accept that we were outplayed. We take the criticism with both hands and continue to move forward, improving every day,” he said.



The coach shifted focus to the upcoming series against Australia, stating, “Australia is a new series, and it’s a new opponent. We’re determined to perform and try to win the series.”

India’s Path to the WTC Final

For India to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final for the third consecutive time, they must win the series against Australia by at least 4-0 or 4-1. However, Gambhir emphasized that his focus remains solely on the series itself, not on qualification scenarios or outcomes from other teams. “Every series is important, regardless of what has happened in the past,” he stated.

India vs Australia: Upcoming Series

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is set to begin on November 22 in Perth. The series will include Tests in Adelaide (December 6), Brisbane (December 14), Melbourne (December 26), and Sydney (January 3, 2025).

This will be the first time India and Australia will compete in a five-match Test series, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding this high-profile encounter.