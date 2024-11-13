Gaza Children Caught in Crossfire: War Wounds Follow Them to Lebanon

Beirut: Palestinian children from Gaza, brought to Lebanon for critical war-injury treatment, find themselves trapped in the shadows of another escalating conflict. The war between Israel and Hezbollah has turned Lebanon into a fragile refuge, bringing new challenges to young survivors already scarred by the violence in Gaza.

Gaza’s Young Survivors in Lebanon

Seven-year-old Halima Abou Yassine, severely wounded in an airstrike in Gaza, is one of the dozen children receiving treatment through a program led by British Palestinian surgeon Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta. Her journey reflects both miraculous survival and ongoing struggles.

In February, Halima suffered a near-fatal head injury when missiles struck her family’s home. After being mistakenly declared dead, her faint signs of life were discovered before burial. Despite her recovery, Halima’s skull remained fractured, with her brain exposed to infection. After months of evacuation efforts, she arrived in Lebanon for advanced surgery.

Lebanon: A War Zone Once Again

Initially chosen for its expertise in treating complex war injuries, Lebanon is now itself a battlefield. Israel’s escalating strikes against Hezbollah have shattered the safety Halima and others hoped to find. Families, like Halima’s, now relive the terrors of Gaza, taking precautions against bombings and retreating to interior rooms to avoid blast impacts.

“Lebanon isn’t just a place for treatment — it’s like a sister to Gaza,” said Halima’s mother, Zarifa Nawfal. “We live or die together.”

Challenges in Continuing Treatment

Dr. Abu Sitta’s initiative initially aimed to treat 50 Gaza children in Lebanon. However, the conflict has halted the program from bringing in new patients. Surgeries for existing patients, including Halima and five-year-old Adam Afana, are delayed due to logistical challenges caused by the violence.

Adam, who suffered a paralyzed arm in a blast that killed his father and sister, has made progress through therapy but awaits a crucial surgery that requires expertise now unavailable in Lebanon due to the war.

The Toll on Lebanon’s Children

As war rages on, Lebanese children are increasingly affected. Since October 2023, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported 192 children killed and over 1,255 injured. The injuries mirror those of Gaza’s children — crushed limbs, facial trauma, and families torn apart.

Dr. Abu Sitta emphasized, “All wars are waged on children. Whether in Gaza or Lebanon, the toll is devastating.”

Hope Amid Despair

While the program faces setbacks, efforts continue to heal young survivors. Organizations are exploring alternative treatments for wounded Palestinian and Lebanese children, striving to bring solace amidst the chaos.