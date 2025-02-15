Musi River Clean-Up: GHMC Launches Major Operation to Curb Mosquito Breeding

Hyderabad: To address the growing mosquito menace in and around the Musi River, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has conducted a comprehensive anti-larval operation. The Entomology Department of GHMC deployed over 100 workers from February 3 to February 14 to control mosquito larvae and eliminate breeding grounds in the Musi River belt.

As part of the initiative, the workers focused on removing water hyacinth in the river from Attapur to Chaderghat Bridge. Over the 12-day operation, approximately 25 knapsack sprayers and five power sprayers were used to apply larvicides such as MlO Oil and Temephos, targeting mosquito larvae in the water.

Also Read: Hyderabad: From Musi River Rejuvenation to Fourth City and Real Estate Development Dy CM Announces Major Projects

Key Areas Targeted

The anti-larval operations took place across a wide range of locations, including Basthi areas, colonies, and historical landmarks such as Osmania Hospital, High Court, City College, and the Salarjung Museum. Several divisions within the Goshamahal and Karwan circles, which surround the Musi River, were also included in the initiative.

GHMC’s Dedicated Efforts

The GHMC‘s Entomology Department worked diligently to control the mosquito larvae population while simultaneously tackling the water hyacinth problem, which serves as a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. The ongoing effort aims to reduce health risks in these high-traffic areas, especially as the city sees an increase in mosquito-borne diseases.

This anti-larval drive is part of the GHMC’s larger commitment to ensuring public health and maintaining cleanliness along the Musi River and surrounding areas.