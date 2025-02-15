Hyderabad: From Musi River Rejuvenation to Fourth City and Real Estate Development Dy CM Announces Major Projects

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka, reassured builders and real estate developers that the state government values their contributions to wealth generation and development in Telangana. During the Telangana Builders Green Summit held at Novotel on Saturday, he emphasized that the government is committed to offering full support to these vital stakeholders.

Government’s Commitment to Facilitate Builders’ Efforts

Vikramarka highlighted that the government aims to initiate programs that will help, rather than hinder, the work of builders and developers. He also warned that any attempt to spread false information disrupting builders’ activities would lead to strict action from the government.

Hyderabad’s Green Transformation and Musi Rejuvenation Project

The deputy Chief minister pointed out that Hyderabad provides an excellent environment for builders, thanks to the various policy initiatives designed to enhance the city’s green status. He also announced the Musi Rejuvenation project, which will transform Hyderabad into a global city, with the state government allocating a record Rs. 10,000 crores for its development.

Focus on Electric Vehicles to Make Hyderabad Pollution-Free

Vikramarka revealed that the government is working towards making Hyderabad a pollution-free city by gradually replacing diesel vehicles with electric ones. To promote electric vehicles (EVs), the state government has even reduced registration charges, despite the potential impact on revenue, prioritizing the health of citizens over income.

Fourth City: The Future Global Hub for Hyderabad

Vikramarka also spoke about the upcoming Fourth City, which he believes will be developed into a global hub. The state government will take necessary policy decisions to ensure the region remains free from future challenges, especially as part of the Net Zero city construction initiative.

Musi River Rejuvenation: A Milestone for Telangana

The Deputy Chief Minister referred to the Musi River Rejuvenation project as a historic milestone for Telangana. He reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to transforming the Musi River into a fresh water source, turning it into a boon for Hyderabad’s growth.

Commitment to Transforming Hyderabad into a World-Class City

Bhatti Vikramarka concluded by stating that the Telangana government is dedicated to making Hyderabad a marvel of a city. He expressed that despite any hurdles or costs, the Musi project will proceed as planned to bring transformative change to the city.